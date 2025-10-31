Ajman Police announce temporary road closure for Masfout Gate project

Ajman Police urge caution during road closure
Ajman: Ajman Police have announced the temporary closure of Masfout Al Oqaybah Road (Al Booma Tower Street) starting Thursday, October 30, 2025, to facilitate the construction of the new Masfout Gate.
The authority explained that the closure is part of ongoing development projects aimed at improving infrastructure and enhancing traffic flow in the Masfout area.
Motorists are urged to use alternative routes during the closure period and to follow directional signs and traffic instructions to ensure safety and smooth movement.
Ajman Police also called on all road users to exercise caution and cooperate with traffic officers deployed in the area to manage detours efficiently.
The force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public safety and supporting infrastructure projects that contribute to the emirate’s sustainable development.
