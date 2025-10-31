GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Ajman Police announce temporary road closure for Masfout Gate project

Ajman Police urge caution during road closure

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Please take note of the routes affected in AJman
Please take note of the routes affected in AJman
Supplied

Ajman: Ajman Police have announced the temporary closure of Masfout Al Oqaybah Road (Al Booma Tower Street) starting Thursday, October 30, 2025, to facilitate the construction of the new Masfout Gate.

The authority explained that the closure is part of ongoing development projects aimed at improving infrastructure and enhancing traffic flow in the Masfout area.

Motorists are urged to use alternative routes during the closure period and to follow directional signs and traffic instructions to ensure safety and smooth movement.

Ajman Police also called on all road users to exercise caution and cooperate with traffic officers deployed in the area to manage detours efficiently.

The force reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining public safety and supporting infrastructure projects that contribute to the emirate’s sustainable development.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Masfout has become a member of UN Tourism BTV Network, whichgrows every year, and with the announcement of its 72 new members, 319 villages are now part of the largest community of rural destinations in the world.

Ajman’s Masfout named world’s best tourist village 2025

2m read
King Salman Gate is a transformative multi-use development in the holy city of Makkah. Pictured above is an artist's render of the project.

Saudi unveils mega King Salman Gate project in Makkah

2m read
Tiger Properties unveils “Sky Gate” in JVT Dubai

Tiger Properties unveils “Sky Gate” in JVT Dubai

2m read
Choithrams launches new store at Novotel Gate Abu Dhabi

Choithrams launches new store at Novotel Gate Abu Dhabi

1m read