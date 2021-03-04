Ajman: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team in Ajman has launched an initiative titled ‘We reach you for your health’ to provide COVID-19 tests to community members in Ajman. As part of the ‘We reach you for your health’ initiative, community members are directed to undergo COVID-19 examination, in coordination with Ajman Police, the Medical District, Ajman Municipality and its Planning Department. The initiative involves directing the team, which includes specialised medical staff, to conduct free examinations of individuals in different areas of the emirate.
In order to facilitate community members to access screening services, the medical team reaches them, thereby reducing the time and effort of visiting examination centres, avoiding crowding and protecting the elderly and the most vulnerable sections of the society from infection.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Team has urged the public to cooperate with the team to ensure the health and safety of all and prevent the spread of coronavirus.