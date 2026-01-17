After 20 years in the UAE, Pakistan expat Abdul Salam wins Dh100,000 in UAE Lottery

He played the draw for almost a year before he won
It’s exciting to win something. For long-time Pakistani resident Adul Salam Muhammad Ashraf that feeling of victory came after 20 years in the UAE.
On January 13, he won Dh100,000 in The UAE Lottery. It was a serendipitous opportunity that presented itself about a year ago, when he heard about the lottery on a morning radio show.
He decided to play – consistently for a year he bought a ticket to the lottery before he won his prize.
He’s happy about his win and already has big plans for his money, such as paying for his son’s wedding and some surgeries he has scheduled.
The UAE Lottery is the official licensed lottery operator across the UAE. It offers draws, scratch cards and e-instants opportunities for players hoping to strike it big.
The next draw takes place tonight and the jackpot up for grabs is a sweet Dh30,000,000. Plus, three winners have a chance to win Dh100,000 each. Keep an eye on the winning numbers – out today at 8.30pm.
