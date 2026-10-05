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UAE’s Emirati Work Bundle simplifies private-sector employment journey

Journey starts with Nafis registration and job search before appointment and joining work

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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The steps are brought together within a connected digital journey with simplified procedures.
The steps are brought together within a connected digital journey with simplified procedures.
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Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Emirati Work Bundle in the Private Sector brings together the different stages of the employment journey in an integrated digital experience designed to simplify procedures for Emirati jobseekers and employers.

The journey begins with the Emirati citizen registering on Nafis and searching for a job, followed by appointment and joining the workplace.

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It also includes completing the necessary registration procedures for both the Emirati employee and the establishment.

The steps are brought together within a connected digital journey with simplified procedures, providing a smoother employment process for citizens and private-sector employers.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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