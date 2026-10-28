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UAE hosts 50 global women investors, each allocating at least $1 million a year

Invitation-only gathering in Dubai and Abu Dhabi explores investment opportunities

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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UAE hosts 50 global women investors, each allocating at least $1 million a year
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Abu Dhabi: Abu Dubai hosted Art of Capital: The Women of Influence, bringing together approximately 50 female family office principals, investment decision-makers and entrepreneurs from around the world to discuss private investment trends, exchange expertise on capital deployment, and explore opportunities for collaboration across international markets.

Organised by Berkana, the invitation-only event brought together women involved in managing investments and directing capital. According to the organisers, each participant allocates at least $1 million annually to projects aimed at generating a positive impact.

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Hongqi, the Chinese luxury automotive brand, supported the Abu Dhabi programme by providing transportation services for guests. Participating organisations and networks included 361 Firm, Logic Tree, Tribe and Maison IG, alongside Berkana members and representatives of international family offices.

The role of women in investment decision-making

The event highlighted the role of women in investment decision-making amid the growing importance of diversifying sources of capital and expanding partnerships among investors across different markets, alongside increasing interest in investments that combine economic returns with long-term impact.

The event opened in Dubai at the gallery of HRH Sheikha Noor, of the Fujairah Royal Family, before moving to Abu Dhabi, where the programme included visits to Louvre Abu Dhabi and Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, offering participants an opportunity to explore the emirate’s cultural and heritage landmarks.

The programme featured private investment discussions and professional networking activities, enabling participants to exchange perspectives on opportunities and challenges across different markets and discuss ways to expand cooperation among female investors and family offices.

Family offices play a role in managing private wealth and long-term investments by diversifying assets, assessing opportunities and managing risks in line with the objectives of the families they serve. Networking among family office principals contributes to the exchange of expertise on investment strategies and market trends, while fostering relationships that may pave the way for future collaboration.

Berkana, the official corporate partner of Louvre Abu Dhabi, brings together female investors, family office principals and entrepreneurs through a professional network focused on building relationships based on trust, facilitating access to investment opportunities, and directing capital towards projects that generate economic and social impact.

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