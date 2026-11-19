Volunteers complete accredited training to strengthen emergency response and save lives.
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has graduated its first cohort of Community Emergency Medical Response Team (CEMRT) volunteers, in a move to strengthen community preparedness for medical emergencies and enhance the country's emergency response capabilities.
National Ambulance, part of the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, celebrated the graduation of the volunteers after they successfully completed its internationally accredited Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) course under the National Emergency Medical Services Volunteer Project.
The initiative is spearheaded and overseen by the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), in collaboration with National Ambulance and Emirates Foundation.
The graduation ceremony, held at National Ambulance headquarters in Abu Dhabi, was attended by Ali Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of NCEMA; Fahad Butti Al Muhairi, Director of the Alternative Services and Volunteering Centre at NCEMA; and Dr Mohamed Salem Hboush, Chief Executive Officer of National Ambulance.
The first cohort comprises volunteers from across the UAE who completed the specialised training programme, delivered in Abu Dhabi and Ajman. The EMR course is internationally accredited by the Australian Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.
The programme equips volunteers with the knowledge and skills needed to respond to medical emergencies, provide assistance and support emergency medical services when needed.
The graduation marks an important milestone in the project's wider rollout, with further phases planned to train and qualify additional volunteers across the country.
The initiative aims to expand the pool of trained community responders, strengthen national emergency preparedness and build a more capable community that can respond effectively to medical emergencies and help save lives.