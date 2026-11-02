Abu Dhabi taxis go green as hybrid and electric fleet hits 99%

The milestone reflects Abu Dhabi's shift towards reduced reliance on fossil fuels
Abu Dhabi has stepped up its transition towards a more sustainable transport system, with low-emission, hybrid and electric vehicles now accounting for approximately 99 per cent of the emirate’s total taxi fleet, which comprises more than 6,147 vehicles. The milestone highlights the accelerating adoption of environmentally friendly mobility solutions and efforts to reduce reliance on conventional fuels.
In a significant environmental achievement reflecting the UAE capital’s accelerating progress towards leadership in sustainable mobility, approximately 99 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s taxi fleet now consists of environmentally friendly vehicles, including hybrids and fully electric cars. This places Abu Dhabi among the leading global cities driving the transition towards lower carbon emissions in public transport.
The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, said its sustainable transport strategy is based on expanding the use of clean energy sources across the public transport sector, developing smart shared-mobility projects, and strengthening supporting infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.
These efforts aim to establish a modern, safe, intelligent and sustainable transport system that enhances quality of life and supports sustainable economic development across the emirate.
In collaboration with its partners, the centre is implementing a range of innovative initiatives to encourage vehicle operators to strengthen environmental sustainability across the transport sector, with the ultimate goal of achieving a fully environmentally friendly fleet in the coming years. The initiatives also encourage community members to adopt sustainable transport options that help reduce carbon emissions.
Environmental sustainability is being complemented by digital transformation in the taxi sector. The centre provides smart booking services through the Abu Dhabi Taxi app and several approved booking platforms, alongside a range of electronic payment options, including payment terminals, QR codes and approved digital payment solutions.
The taxi sector recorded more than 60 million passenger journeys in 2025, while smart bookings accounted for 18 per cent of total bookings. Electronic payment transactions exceeded 38.53 million.
The centre operates two services, Abu Dhabi Taxi and Zayed International Airport Taxi, providing safe and reliable transport options across the emirate and connecting passengers and visitors arriving through the airport to destinations throughout Abu Dhabi.
Together, these services form part of an integrated system combining sustainability, operational efficiency and digital transformation.
This milestone represents far more than a fleet upgrade in an emirate experiencing rapid urban growth. It is part of a comprehensive strategy overseen by Abu Dhabi Mobility (the Integrated Transport Centre) to establish a green and intelligent mobility ecosystem that supports the emirate’s ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
1. Driving the transition: Strategy and proactive partnerships
The achievement is not the result of an overnight transformation, but rather the outcome of long-term strategic planning and partnerships between the public and private sectors.
Regulatory frameworks and legislative modernisation: Abu Dhabi Mobility has established regulatory frameworks and incentives to encourage franchise companies operating in the taxi sector to gradually transition from conventional fuel-powered vehicles to hybrid and fully electric alternatives.
Private-sector partnerships: Franchise operators, including Tawasul and other service providers, have joined the initiative by signing agreements with leading manufacturers of electric and hybrid vehicles to equip their fleets with highly efficient models suited to local operating conditions.
Diversification of services: The transition has covered various categories of taxi services, ranging from standard public taxis and family taxis to Abu Dhabi airport taxis and vehicles dedicated to People of Determination.
2. Environmental and economic impact: The figures speak for themselves
Thousands of taxis operate across Abu Dhabi every day, collectively covering millions of kilometres. Replacing conventional engines with hybrid and electric powertrains therefore delivers a tangible environmental impact.
The current green fleet (99%)
Powertrain: Electric power and hybrid systems.
Energy efficiency: Significantly improved energy efficiency, with regenerative braking systems recovering energy and helping reduce overall consumption.
Noise emissions: Quieter mobility, contributing to a less noisy urban environment.
Conventional vehicles (previously)
Powertrain: Petrol and diesel engines.
Energy efficiency: Comparatively higher fuel consumption, accompanied by carbon emissions from exhaust systems.
Noise emissions: Conventional engine noise contributes to higher levels of environmental noise pollution.
Reducing maintenance and operating costs while protecting air quality
Operationally, the strategy is expected to reduce long-term maintenance and operating costs, while helping protect air quality across the busy urban streets of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, as well as in the Al Dhafra Region.
3. Integration with smart and autonomous mobility systems
The transition to hybrid and electric powertrains is also laying the essential groundwork for more ambitious future mobility projects across the emirate.
Autonomous mobility: Alongside the conversion of its fleet to environmentally friendly vehicles, Abu Dhabi has begun commercial operations of fully autonomous vehicles, featuring advanced self-driving capabilities, in partnership with international and local companies. This is further strengthening the integration of artificial intelligence with green mobility solutions.
Digital booking applications: The advanced taxi fleet has been integrated with smart applications and sophisticated digital payment solutions to improve the customer experience, reduce waiting times and enhance operational efficiency through GPS-based tracking and management systems.
4. Drivers’ and passengers’ experiences
Passenger experience: Taxi users in Abu Dhabi report that hybrid and electric vehicles offer a quieter and more comfortable journey, with noticeably reduced vibrations and noise inside vehicles operating across the emirate’s urban areas.
Greater efficiency for drivers: Drivers have also expressed their appreciation for the smoother driving experience, particularly in congested traffic, as well as the availability of advanced driver-assistance and safety technologies in newer models.
With approximately 99 per cent of its taxi fleet now comprising green vehicles, Abu Dhabi is demonstrating that environmental sustainability is not merely a future ambition, but an everyday reality experienced by residents and visitors alike on every journey across the capital.