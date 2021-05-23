abuddhabiairport2
Abu Dhabi airport Image Credit: File photo
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list announced on Sunday, May 23. It includes 29 different places.

Compared to the previous Green List effective since April 25, the new list includes Azerbaijan, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Spain and the United States of America.

Quarantine exemption

Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.

The destinations on the updated Green List include:

Australia

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Brunei

China

Cuba

Germany

Greenland

Hong Kong (SAR)

Iceland

Israel

Japan

Kyrgyzstan

Mauritius

Moldova

Morocco

New Zealand

Portugal

Russia

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

South Korea

Spain

Switzerland

Taiwan

-Tajikistan

United Kingdom

United States of America

Uzbekistan

Applicable for arrivals

The new Green List, announced by tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), replaces the April 25 list.

The DCT has also clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.