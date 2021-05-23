Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘Green List’ of countries, regions and territories, with the latest list announced on Sunday, May 23. It includes 29 different places.
Compared to the previous Green List effective since April 25, the new list includes Azerbaijan, Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Spain and the United States of America.
Quarantine exemption
Passengers arriving from these destinations will be exempt from mandatory quarantine measures after landing in Abu Dhabi emirate, and will only be required to undergo PCR testing upon arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport.
The destinations on the updated Green List include:
Australia
Azerbaijan
Bhutan
Brunei
China
Cuba
Germany
Greenland
Hong Kong (SAR)
Iceland
Israel
Japan
Kyrgyzstan
Mauritius
Moldova
Morocco
New Zealand
Portugal
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
South Korea
Spain
Switzerland
Taiwan
-Tajikistan
United Kingdom
United States of America
Uzbekistan
Applicable for arrivals
The new Green List, announced by tourism sector regulator, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT), replaces the April 25 list.
The DCT has also clarified that the Green List only applies to where passengers have arrived in the UAE from, not their citizenship. Inclusion on the list is subject to strict criteria of health and safety to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, it added.