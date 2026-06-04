Abu Dhabi shuts Galleria Café over repeated food safety violations

The decision followed repeated food safety breaches, posing a risk to public health
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of a café branch on Abu Dhabi Island after inspectors found repeated food safety violations that posed a risk to public health.
The authority said it had issued a closure order against Galleria Café LLC – Branch, located in the Zayed Port area of Abu Dhabi Island and operating under commercial licence number CN 4237302.
ADAFSA said the café had violated Abu Dhabi's food law and related regulations, adding that its practices represented a threat to public health.
According to a food control report, the decision followed repeated food safety breaches and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, prompting immediate action to protect consumers and ensure food safety.
The authority said the closure would remain in effect until all violations had been rectified and the facility had fully complied with food safety requirements. The café will only be permitted to resume operations once inspectors verify that corrective actions have been completed.
ADAFSA said the closure forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's food safety system through regular inspections of food establishments and proactive measures aimed at safeguarding consumers.
The authority urged the public to report suspected food safety violations or concerns about food products through the Abu Dhabi Government's toll-free number, 800555, to enable inspectors to take the necessary action.