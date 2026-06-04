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Abu Dhabi shuts Galleria Café over repeated food safety violations

The decision followed repeated food safety breaches, posing a risk to public health

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The closure decision followed the café’s repeated violations of food safety regulations and its failure to rectify them.
The closure decision followed the café’s repeated violations of food safety regulations and its failure to rectify them.
ADAFSA

The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has ordered the administrative closure of a café branch on Abu Dhabi Island after inspectors found repeated food safety violations that posed a risk to public health.

The authority said it had issued a closure order against Galleria Café LLC – Branch, located in the Zayed Port area of Abu Dhabi Island and operating under commercial licence number CN 4237302.

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ADAFSA said the café had violated Abu Dhabi's food law and related regulations, adding that its practices represented a threat to public health.

According to a food control report, the decision followed repeated food safety breaches and the failure to implement effective corrective measures, prompting immediate action to protect consumers and ensure food safety.

The authority said the closure would remain in effect until all violations had been rectified and the facility had fully complied with food safety requirements. The café will only be permitted to resume operations once inspectors verify that corrective actions have been completed.

ADAFSA said the closure forms part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen Abu Dhabi's food safety system through regular inspections of food establishments and proactive measures aimed at safeguarding consumers.

The authority urged the public to report suspected food safety violations or concerns about food products through the Abu Dhabi Government's toll-free number, 800555, to enable inspectors to take the necessary action.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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