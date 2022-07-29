Abu Dhabi: Authorities in Abu Dhabi have temporarily shut an outlet of Hatam Restaurant in the capital for multiple food safety breaches.
The Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) ordered the closure of the outlet on Sultan bin Zayed the First St (Muroor Road) after a series of warnings were first issued to the restaurant, the authority said in a statement on Friday.
Pest control concerns
Inspectors had reportedly found insufficient pest control standards at the outlet, which offers Middle Easter cuisine. Adafsa inspectors issued several warnings to the facility, with the threat of subsequent administrative closure, before the outlet was closed off.
In its statement, the Adafsa said the closure will remain in effect until the facility corrects all violations. It will then be inspected once more, and only allowed to reopen if it meets all relevant standards.
Regular checks
The Adafsa conducts regular inspections of food preparation outlets in the emirate. Violations are flagged, and outlets are given time to resolve them. When these are not corrected despite repeated warnings, the authority can order the administrative closure of the facility, based on the emirate’s Law No 2 of 2008 regard food safety. The rigorous checks and regulations aim to ensure the safety of consumers across the emirate.
Report violations
The Adafsa also urges residents to report food safety violations by contacting the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.