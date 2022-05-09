Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) has closed two restaurants in the emirate for food safety breaches.
The authority announced that Pak Restaurant in Al Dhafra Region and Al Thana Restaurant in Al Ain will remain shut until the facilities resolve public health and safety concerns noted by inspectors.
Safety concerns
The administrative closure decision was implemented against Pak Restaurant because inspectors had found a large number of pests, insects and rodents within the premises. Workers were also using tools unsuitable for food preparation.
At Al Thana Restaurant, authorities noted small insects in the vegetable storage area, and the use of products without expiration dates.
Multiple reminders
The Adafsa had issued several reminders to both restaurants, as well as three fines, but the concerns were not rectified. This prompted the administrative closures, Adafsa said.
Regular checks
Administrative closures are imposed on establishments that repeatedly fail to meet food safety standards, and because issues that are pointed out are not rectified. These are recorded by inspectors during regular visits to food preparation outlets, and visits are intensified during periods of high sales, such as Ramadan.
Adafsa also called upon residents to inform authorities about food safety breaches by calling the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre on 800555.