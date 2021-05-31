Abu Dhabi: A restaurant in Al Ain has been shut down for repeatedly flouting hygiene and safety regulations, and for failing to implement any corrective measures despite repeated warnings.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) implemented the administrative closure of Quick Stop restaurant, located in Al Ain’s Hili Industrial area, after multiple inspections that revealed health and safety risks. Inspectors had found food being handled and stored in the outdoor area behind the eatery, which exposed the products to hot temperatures and increased their risk of spoiling.
The restaurant was fined thrice in a six-week period for the food safety violation, yet no corrective measures were taken, the ADAFSA said in a statement. The authority therefore closed the restaurant, adding that it will remain closed until all safety risks are resolved.
Adafsa called upon residents to report any health and safety violations at restaurants and cafes in order to protect public health.