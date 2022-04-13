Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi authorities have shut down the Silver Falcon Restaurant in the capital’s Al Shahama suburb for multiple public health violations.
The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (Adafsa) issued the closure decision after the establishment failed to implement pest control measures, or modify unhealthy food preparation practices. Based on Law No 2 of 2008 regarding food safety, the failure to adhere to these standards despite repeated warnings warrants administrative closure.
Multiple warnings
On its social media platforms, the Adafsa said it had conducted multiple inspection visits to the restaurant, and noted food safety violations, including the presence of a large number of insects and rodents on the premises. Three warnings were also issued to the restaurant, which serves Indian snacks, including notice of administrative closure if the violations were not corrected. The restaurant still failed to comply.
The Adafsa said the restaurant will remain closed, and the closure order be in effect, unless the operators meets all health and safety standards, and removes all violations.
The Adafsa routinely conducts inspections of food preparation facilities in the emirate in order to ensure public safety. In addition, it urged residents to report food safety violations and concerns by calling the Abu Dhabi Government toll free on 800555.