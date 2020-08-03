Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police on Monday said there were no traffic deaths over the Eid holidays, with the emirate seeing no major traffic incidents over the four-day weekend.
According to the Abu Dhabi Police, round the clock police patrols were carried over the holiday, ensuring roads remained safe and that any traffic emergency could be responded to in quick time.
Commenting through their social media channels, the Abu Dhabi Police said that maintaining the highest levels of traffic safety according to global best practices continued to be their priority.
Calling on drivers
Drivers were also reminded to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations to ensure their own safety and that of other road users, with the Abu Dhabi Police noting that lack of paying attention while driving continued to be the main cause of road accidents.
The Abu Dhabi Police said that reducing traffic accidents remained their top priority, and that a series of awareness campaigns would continue to be rolled out as part of their strategy to educate drivers on maintaining safety while out on the roads.