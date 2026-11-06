Vehicles impounded over unauthorised engine and chassis modifications and excessive noise
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have impounded 1,596 vehicles over unauthorised engine and chassis modifications and excessive noise during the first 10 months of 2026.
The Traffic and Security Patrols Directorate said the vehicles had violated traffic rules and regulations, causing disturbances to residents and other road users.
The directorate explained that illegally modifying vehicles, including changes that increase engine or exhaust noise, constitutes a traffic violation and subjects offenders to legal action.
It stressed that noise caused by such modifications disturbs residential neighbourhoods and affects residents' comfort and quality of life in the city.
The directorate urged vehicle owners to comply with approved technical specifications and avoid illegal modifications, reaffirming its commitment to continued enforcement efforts to curb such violations and improve road safety.