The patient was airlifted from Oman and admitted to Tawam Hospital in Al Ain by Abu Dhabi Police. Image Credit: Courtesy: Abu Dhabi Police
Abu Dhabi: A 63-year-old patient who had sustained a back injury was airlifted to Al Ain’s Tawam Hospital for treatment by Abu Dhabi Police Air Wing.

The patient was initially being treated at Ibri Regional Hospital in Oman, but needed additional treatment for his injury. The Abu Dhabi Police Air Wing therefore facilitated the transport, while also providing medical care along the journey.

In addition to its law-enforcement role, the unit routinely provides specialised rescue, surveillance and community services.