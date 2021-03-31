Ajman: The Municipality of Masfout in Ajman has suspended 16 food establishments for violating public health and safety rules.
The Inspection and Control Unit at the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department issued warnings against 979 food outlets and establishments and fined 129 others in Masfout.
Saif Ghadeer Al Kaabi, Director of Masfout Municipality, said: “We have stepped up our efforts to ensure the compliance of all establishments with health rules to maintain the safety of the society.”
“Everyone’s health and safety are at the the top of our priority list, and hence we intensified our inspections at all food outlets, establishments and markets,” he added.
The municipality carried out 3,845 inspections that resulted in revealing violations committed by the suspended, warned and fined food outlets and establishments.
Al Kaabi said the inspection unit has prepared an inclusive plan during Ramadan to ensure the safety of food products and items in the local market.