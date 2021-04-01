Dubai: UAE reported 2,315 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention also reported two fatalities, taking the death toll of the disease to 1,499.
The Ministry of Health conducted 237,240 tests over a 24-hour period, leading to the discovery of those infected. The total number of tests conducted in the UAE since the pandemic began stands at 37,836,288; the total number of infections detected is at 463,759.
2,435 recoveries were also confirmed, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 447,790.