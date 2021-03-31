Dubai: UAE authorities announced on Wednesday that total vaccination doses given out in the country had crossed 8.3 million, with over 87,000 doses given today [March 31].
The count of 8,308,469 doses translates to 84.01 doses among every 100 people residing in the UAE. Globally, vaccinations have just crossed 5 per cent of the population as of this week.
The UAE confirmed 2,084 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall tally in the country to 461,444. In a historic move in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, UAE has begun manufacturing Hayat-Vax, the locally-produced inactivated COVID-19 vaccine in the country.