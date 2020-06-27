Abu Dhabi: As many as 484 palm and flowering trees were planted on the central island of Arabian Gulf Street of Abu Dhabi to beautify the area with lush green trees, a statement from the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City said on Saturday.
The municipality aimed to enhance the general civilisational aspect of Abu Dhabi roads, and add an aesthetic touch to the road users and passersby’s delight.
The developed area in located at the central island of the Arabian Gulf Street from the Mussafah Bridge to Mussafah Bridge Intersection Complex.
The municipality is developing the middle island and implementing natural aesthetic works in the business area by redesigning and planting 191 new palm trees and 293 aesthetic trees of different colours in an area.
A total length of 5,300 square metres, and a total area of more than 31,800 square metres were redeveloped.
The municipality also installed the irrigation network to water these trees.
The implementation of these actions comes within the framework of the continuous efforts of the Abu Dhabi government aimed at developing the entrances to the city of Abu Dhabi and the internal and external areas surrounding it through the various bodies that support the march of progress.