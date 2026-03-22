Abu Dhabi crash: Emirati rider forgives distracted driver, wins praise

Emirati rider praised after calm response to Abu Dhabi motorcycle crash
Abu Dhabi: A serious road accident on a highway in Abu Dhabi has turned into a powerful story of calm, forgiveness and human values, after an Emirati rider chose understanding over anger.
UAE national Khalid Al Dhaheri was riding his motorcycle home from his private farm about three weeks ago when a car struck him from behind. The impact was strong, damaging both his motorcycle and the other vehicle, and could have resulted in serious injuries.
Al Dhaheri told Gulf News that the crash was “not a simple accident,” warning that such incidents can easily lead to fractures or severe harm, especially on high-speed roads.
The driver, who was distracted by his phone, stepped out immediately after the collision. He appeared shaken and admitted his mistake, with signs of fear and regret clearly visible.
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Instead of reacting with anger, Al Dhaheri remained calm and chose to handle the situation with understanding.
“He was worried and confused, so I tried to calm him down,” Al Dhaheri said.
Police patrols arrived at the scene shortly after and followed standard procedures, ensuring both parties were safe before completing the necessary formalities.
A video of the incident later circulated widely on social media, drawing praise from users who commended Al Dhaheri’s composure and described his reaction as a reflection of Emirati values rooted in tolerance, forgiveness and compassion.
Al Dhaheri said his survival was, after God’s grace, due to his mother’s prayers.
“My mother’s prayers protected me,” he said
The accident also highlights a serious issue, the danger of using phones while driving, especially on highways. Even a short moment of distraction can lead to serious accidents.
But for many people, what stood out most was not the crash itself.
It was how Al Dhaheri reacted.
In a difficult moment, he chose calm over anger and turned a dangerous situation into a simple lesson in patience and understanding.