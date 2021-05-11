Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority has developed plans to increase the number of trips, limit the transit time, adopt measures to face the emergencies or the sudden breakdown of buses. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: The Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA), represented by the Intercity Department, has laid out detailed plans to transport the passengers across all the cities and regions of the UAE during Eid al-Fitr, through its diverse fleet of buses.

The authorities have developed plans to increase the number of trips, limit the transit time, adopt measures to face the emergencies or the sudden breakdown of buses. Furthermore, the plan included increasing the number of security guards in order to regulate the passenger flow within all the bus stations of the SRTA.

No violations of non-compliance with instructions and precautionary measures have been recorded among passengers since the beginning of this year.

SRTA also called on all passengers to fully adhere to the precautionary measures and requirements in the stations and during trips, by wearing masks and not taking them off in order to preserve the health and safety of everyone. Violators will be referred to the competent authorities for necessary action.

All tickets can be obtained inside the buses and it is available and affordable to all. No extra fees to be imposed during Eid.

SRTA owns a modern transport fleet that conforms to the best international requirements and standards, in order to ensure the provision of the best transportation services for passengers throughout the UAE. All buses and vehicles of the SRTA are equipped with all amenities and that SRTA is keen on conducting a comprehensive and partial maintenance operations to all buses with a view to ensure its readiness to transport passengers, Yousef Saleh Al-Suwaiji, Chairman of the SRTA, said.

Yousef Saleh Al-Suwaiji

Al-Suwaiji has instructed the competent authorities at SRTA of the necessity of immediate and instant dealing with all emergencies and sudden breakdowns of buses “if any” and to overcome any difficulties they may encounter during passenger transport trips.

Abdulaziz Al-Jarwan, Director of the Authority for Transportation Affairs, confirmed that all buses are fully equipped to ensure the transportation of passengers during the blessed Eid Al Fitr. A total of 95 buses, distributed over 13 lines, consisting of nine lines of the SRTA and four lines of the Dubai RTA, will be operated to transport passengers between all cities and regions of the UAE throughout the days of Eid, he explained.

Al-Jarwan stated that the SRTA has adopted some preventive and other technical plans with regard to the transportation of passengers from the stations to their various destinations, including increasing the number of trips and reducing the transit time, in addition to the application of social distancing inside buses by setting the occupancy rate of the internal bus capacity to 50 per cent only.

Regarding the emergency plan followed during Eid, Khaled Al Khayal, Manager of the Intercity Transport Department, said: “We have fully coordinated with the various relevant departments to confront and fix any sudden breakdowns of buses during that period in a manner ensuring that all passengers arrive at their destinations during the specified times, and avoiding any delay in this regard.”

The authorities in SRTA have not detected any violations regarding non-compliance with instructions and preventive guidelines on the part of passengers since the beginning of this year, whether in the stations or inside the buses; Al Khayal affirmed. He pointed out that there are clear instructions in this regard regarding for not allowing the entry of passengers other than those who comply with precautionary measures inside the stations and buses in general, in order to preserve the health and safety of all passengers from the risks of infection with coronavirus.