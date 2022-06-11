Abu Dhabi: More than 32,000 trainee drivers across the UAE have benefitted from a federal programme that aims to increase awareness about the dangers of drugs and drug abuse.
Launched by Abu Dhabi Police Narcotics Control division in May, the ‘Drive Safe’ initiative is among a number of efforts to combat drug abuse in the UAE. It is delivered in Arabic, English, Pashto, Urdu and Malayalam, and is especially focused at ensuring that youth remain safe from the hazards of drugs.
Tragic accidents
Brigadier Taher Al Dhaheri, director of the Abu Dhabi Police Anti-Narcotics Directorate, recently toured facilities to check on the progress and delivery of the awareness campaign. During his visits, he also urged community members to take seriously the hazards of drug abuse, adding that the practice has been known to result in tragic traffic accidents in the past.