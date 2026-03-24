How popular is Chennai Super Kings? AR Rahman explains

CSK hosted its pre-season fan event, ‘ROAR 2026,’ ahead of the 19th edition of IPL
Dubai: The growth of the Indian Premier League over the past decade has been remarkable. As the world’s richest cricket league, its popularity has surged, drawing massive global attention. A clear sign of this rise is the recent valuation of the Rajasthan Royals at $1.63 billion, following its sale to a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani.
Every franchise now boasts a loyal fanbase not only in India but around the world — and Chennai Super Kings is no exception. Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman recently highlighted this global appeal.
“When I was in South Africa, they recognised me by remarking, ‘Oh, you are from the land of CSK.’ Cricket and music go beyond borders. I’m happy that things like these make people excited and that there is collective joy and unity in mundane lives,” he said.
On Sunday, CSK hosted its pre-season fan event, “ROAR 2026,” at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, where Rahman delivered a live performance that electrified the crowd. The event also featured appearances from several legendary former CSK players, adding to the excitement.
Fans were especially thrilled to see Rahman alongside MS Dhoni, with many celebrating the moment online. Rahman later shared a video on Instagram capturing their meeting. In the clip, he is seen video-calling someone while showing Dhoni on screen, both sharing a warm and playful exchange. The video also included snippets of Rahman’s performance and a dazzling fireworks display at the venue.
Captioning the post “Thala meets Thala,” Rahman sparked a wave of fan reactions. Admirers flooded the comments with messages of excitement, calling the moment iconic and celebrating the coming together of two beloved figures.
The event also reunited several former CSK stars from championship-winning squads, including Ambati Rayudu, Matthew Hayden, Muttiah Muralitharan, Parthiv Patel, Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, and Murali Vijay, making it a nostalgic celebration for fans.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.