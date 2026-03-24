How popular is Chennai Super Kings? AR Rahman explains

Dubai: The growth of the Indian Premier League over the past decade has been remarkable. As the world’s richest cricket league, its popularity has surged, drawing massive global attention. A clear sign of this rise is the recent valuation of the Rajasthan Royals at $1.63 billion, following its sale to a consortium led by US-based entrepreneur Kal Somani.

Fans were especially thrilled to see Rahman alongside MS Dhoni, with many celebrating the moment online. Rahman later shared a video on Instagram capturing their meeting. In the clip, he is seen video-calling someone while showing Dhoni on screen, both sharing a warm and playful exchange. The video also included snippets of Rahman’s performance and a dazzling fireworks display at the venue.

“When I was in South Africa, they recognised me by remarking, ‘Oh, you are from the land of CSK.’ Cricket and music go beyond borders. I’m happy that things like these make people excited and that there is collective joy and unity in mundane lives,” he said.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.