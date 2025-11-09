Will CSK trade Jadeja for Sanju Samson for IPL next season?

The player in question is believed to be Dewald Brevis, the young South African batting prodigy who joined CSK midway through last season. Brevis has quickly become one of the most sought-after young talents in franchise cricket, known for his explosive hitting and fearless approach. His performances have caught the attention of teams worldwide — he even drew a record bid from Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 auction earlier this year, where CSK’s sister team, Jo’burg Super Kings, withdrew late in the bidding war.

According to Cricbuzz, RR are open to releasing their long-time skipper Sanju Samson but are unwilling to do so in a straight one-for-one trade. The RR management has demanded an additional player from CSK as part of the exchange — a condition that has become the key sticking point in discussions.

What once seemed like a far-fetched fantasy has reportedly turned into a serious negotiation between the two franchises. Both Jadeja and Samson are among the IPL’s highest-paid players, earning Rs180 million each — a detail that makes the swap appear balanced on paper. However, insiders reveal the talks are far more complex than they seem, with a few major roadblocks threatening to derail the deal.

