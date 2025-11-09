Will CSK trade Jadeja for Sanju Samson for IPL next season?

CSK addressed growing wave of trade speculation with a light-hearted post on social media
Dubai: Rumours are once again swirling around the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with reports suggesting the franchise may trade Ravindra Jadeja to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in exchange for Sanju Samson ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season.
What once seemed like a far-fetched fantasy has reportedly turned into a serious negotiation between the two franchises. Both Jadeja and Samson are among the IPL’s highest-paid players, earning Rs180 million each — a detail that makes the swap appear balanced on paper. However, insiders reveal the talks are far more complex than they seem, with a few major roadblocks threatening to derail the deal.
According to Cricbuzz, RR are open to releasing their long-time skipper Sanju Samson but are unwilling to do so in a straight one-for-one trade. The RR management has demanded an additional player from CSK as part of the exchange — a condition that has become the key sticking point in discussions.
The player in question is believed to be Dewald Brevis, the young South African batting prodigy who joined CSK midway through last season. Brevis has quickly become one of the most sought-after young talents in franchise cricket, known for his explosive hitting and fearless approach. His performances have caught the attention of teams worldwide — he even drew a record bid from Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 auction earlier this year, where CSK’s sister team, Jo’burg Super Kings, withdrew late in the bidding war.
However, sources indicate CSK are unwilling to part ways with Brevis. The franchise has invested heavily in his development and views him as a key part of its long-term future. For now, CSK’s offer reportedly remains limited to a direct Jadeja-for-Samson trade, with no additional players involved.
Amid the growing frenzy, CSK took to social media to poke fun at the speculation. In a viral post, the franchise shared a humorous video featuring CEO Kasi Viswanathan and mascot Leo, joking about a fictitious rumour that Viswanathan himself was being traded to Punjab Kings in exchange for Preity Zinta.
Set to a trending Tamil track and overlaid with a Malayalam verse alluding to the Samson chatter, the clip ends with Viswanathan’s tongue-in-cheek warning:
“Trade rumours are subject to mental health risks. Wait till the official announcement for sanity.”
The caption reinforced CSK’s message — that fans should avoid believing unverified reports until official statements are released.
Despite finishing last in the IPL 2025 season with just four wins in 14 matches, CSK are unlikely to make sweeping changes before IPL 2026. Speaking to Sports Tak, CEO Kasi Viswanathan reaffirmed that MS Dhoni remains a part of the team’s plans for the upcoming 19th edition of the league.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox