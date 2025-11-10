Has Ravindra Jadeja made an exit from CSK?

Veteran in focus after franchise reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Sanju Samson
Dubai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) veteran Ravindra Jadeja has found himself at the centre of speculation after reports emerged that the franchise is in advanced talks to acquire Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals. The rumours intensified on Monday when Jadeja’s social media accounts suddenly went offline, leaving fans anxious and fuelling talk of a potential exit from CSK.
A cornerstone of the franchise for over a decade, Jadeja has played a crucial role in CSK’s success — contributing to their IPL title wins in 2018, 2021, and 2023. He even briefly captained the side in 2022 after MS Dhoni stepped down. However, if the current reports hold true, CSK could be involved in one of the most significant trades in IPL history — with Samson moving to Chennai, and Jadeja along with England all-rounder Sam Curran heading to Rajasthan.
With Dhoni approaching the twilight of his illustrious career, CSK are believed to be planning for the next phase of their evolution. Samson, known for his calm leadership and consistent batting, has reportedly emerged as the franchise’s top choice to lead their new era.
A senior CSK official confirmed to PTI that talks with Rajasthan Royals are indeed in progress. “Everyone knows we are interested in getting Sanju. We have expressed our interest during this trading window. RR’s management is still evaluating their options, but we’re hopeful Sanju will play for CSK,” said the official.
Jadeja’s Instagram disappearance has only added to the mystery. Usually very active online, he often shares glimpses of his training, match moments, and personal life. During IPL seasons, his posts celebrating the CSK fanbase and his camaraderie with teammates are a regular sight. His sudden digital silence has left followers questioning whether it’s just a short break or a hint of a bigger transition.
Meanwhile, former India and CSK star Suresh Raina has voiced strong support for Jadeja’s retention ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction. He emphasised Jadeja’s immense contribution to the franchise over the years and urged CSK to keep him in their core group.
“Noor Ahmad should be retained — he’s a mystery spinner and a key asset. MS Dhoni must stay, as he’s confirmed to play another season. Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue as captain. And of course, Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He’s been a match-winner for CSK time and again — ‘Sir Jadeja’ has to be there,” Raina said on JioStar.
Raina also advised CSK to make some tough calls ahead of the mini-auction, suggesting that Devon Conway, Vijay Shankar, and Deepak Hooda be released in order to bring in new local talent.
“CSK need a strong local opener, so Conway could be released. Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda have had enough chances; it might be time for the team to look at fresh options available in the mini-auction,” Raina added.
