Has Ravindra Jadeja made an exit from CSK?

A senior CSK official confirmed to PTI that talks with Rajasthan Royals are indeed in progress. “Everyone knows we are interested in getting Sanju. We have expressed our interest during this trading window. RR’s management is still evaluating their options, but we’re hopeful Sanju will play for CSK,” said the official.

With Dhoni approaching the twilight of his illustrious career, CSK are believed to be planning for the next phase of their evolution. Samson, known for his calm leadership and consistent batting, has reportedly emerged as the franchise’s top choice to lead their new era.

A cornerstone of the franchise for over a decade, Jadeja has played a crucial role in CSK’s success — contributing to their IPL title wins in 2018, 2021, and 2023. He even briefly captained the side in 2022 after MS Dhoni stepped down. However, if the current reports hold true, CSK could be involved in one of the most significant trades in IPL history — with Samson moving to Chennai, and Jadeja along with England all-rounder Sam Curran heading to Rajasthan.

“Noor Ahmad should be retained — he’s a mystery spinner and a key asset. MS Dhoni must stay, as he’s confirmed to play another season. Ruturaj Gaikwad should continue as captain. And of course, Ravindra Jadeja should be retained again. He’s been a match-winner for CSK time and again — ‘Sir Jadeja’ has to be there,” Raina said on JioStar.

Jadeja’s Instagram disappearance has only added to the mystery. Usually very active online, he often shares glimpses of his training, match moments, and personal life. During IPL seasons, his posts celebrating the CSK fanbase and his camaraderie with teammates are a regular sight. His sudden digital silence has left followers questioning whether it’s just a short break or a hint of a bigger transition.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.