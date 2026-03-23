IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals name Shanaka as Curran’s replacement

RR will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on March 30
Dubai: Rajasthan Royals have confirmed Sri Lankan all-rounder and T20I captain Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for Sam Curran for the Indian Premier League 2026 after an injury ruled the Englishman out of the tournament.
RR will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati on March 30.
Curran, who featured for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025, had been traded to RR along with Ravindra Jadeja, as the five-time champions acquired Sanju Samson from the inaugural winners.
“We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam’s calibre so close to the start of the season. Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side,” said Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket and head coach at the franchise.
“Rajasthan Royals (RR) have picked a player replacement for injured Sam Curran for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Dasun Shanaka will join RR for INR 2 Crore as a replacement for Curran. Dasun Shanaka has represented Sri Lanka national cricket team in 6 Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is and has over 3350 international runs and 86 wickets in international cricket against his name. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has previously played for Gujarat Titans in the IPL,” read IPL’s statement.
Shanaka had gone unsold at last year’s IPL auction in Abu Dhabi, before being picked up by Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League for PKR 75 lakh. With this move, he became the second player after Blessing Muzarabani to switch from PSL to IPL this year.
Last year, Corbin Bosch made a similar move, leaving Peshawar Zalmi to join Mumbai Indians, which led to the PSL imposing a one-year ban on him.
Shanaka previously featured in IPL 2023 for the Gujarat Titans as a replacement for injured New Zealand batter Kane Williamson, scoring 26 runs in three matches. He was signed again by GT in 2025 as a mid-season replacement for Glenn Phillips, but did not get an opportunity to play.
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