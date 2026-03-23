IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals name Shanaka as Curran’s replacement

Shanaka had gone unsold at last year’s IPL auction in Abu Dhabi, before being picked up by Lahore Qalandars for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League for PKR 75 lakh. With this move, he became the second player after Blessing Muzarabani to switch from PSL to IPL this year.

“Rajasthan Royals (RR) have picked a player replacement for injured Sam Curran for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Dasun Shanaka will join RR for INR 2 Crore as a replacement for Curran. Dasun Shanaka has represented Sri Lanka national cricket team in 6 Tests, 71 ODIs and 131 T20Is and has over 3350 international runs and 86 wickets in international cricket against his name. The Sri Lankan all-rounder has previously played for Gujarat Titans in the IPL,” read IPL’s statement.

“We are disappointed to lose a player of Sam’s calibre so close to the start of the season. Sam brings immense value with both bat and ball. However, we are pleased to have found an ideal replacement in Dasun Shanaka, a finisher with the bat and a quality all-rounder who helps maintain the balance of our side,” said Kumar Sangakkara, director of cricket and head coach at the franchise.

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