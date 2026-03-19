IPL 2026: Sanju cannot be compared to anyone, Rajasthan Royals skipper Parag says

Indian opener, who was the face of the franchise for over a decade, will now play for CSK
Dubai: Sanju Samson may have moved on from Rajasthan Royals (RR), but his absence will undoubtedly be felt. The Indian opener, who was the face of the franchise for over a decade, represented RR across 11 IPL seasons before being traded to five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He is now set to wear the iconic yellow jersey in IPL 2026. In exchange, RR acquired England all-rounder Sam Curran and veteran Ravindra Jadeja from CSK.
RR captain Riyan Parag acknowledged Samson’s impact and said, “He cannot be compared to anyone.
“Sanju’s game is unique; he cannot be compared to anyone else. It is like asking, ‘Who is Virat Kohli’s replacement?’It simply isn’t possible. However, every player plays to win, and everyone possesses different capabilities. As you may have observed last season, we were losing matches in the final stages. Had we played with more freedom — or if we had managed to hit a boundary at a crucial moment, or conversely, prevented the opposition from doing so — we would have progressed further in the IPL. This time around, we are specifically addressing and rectifying those past mistakes,” he added.
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Speaking about the team combination, Parag expressed confidence in the squad’s balance. “We possess an excellent combination of both spin and fast bowlers. Similarly, in our batting lineup, we have ensured a good balance between right-handed and left-handed batsmen. We have high expectations from Ravindra Jadeja; he is a magnificent all-rounder.
“During the auction, we inducted several all-rounders into the squad. Depending on match situations and during challenging moments, these players will be utilised strategically in accordance with various tactical plans,” he added.
On the topic of home advantage, Parag downplayed its significance, stating that the team remains focused regardless of the venue. He explained that players are accustomed to varied crowd support and aim to stay locked in on their performance, no matter where they play.
Head coach Kumar Sangakkara also shared his excitement about young talent Vaibhav Suryavanshi, describing him as a promising player despite his age. “He is currently a young player, just 15 or 16 years old, but he is displaying magnificent form. He is a vital part of the team, and we have high expectations of him. A specific strategy has been devised for him.”
Sangakkara further emphasised the team’s overall preparation, stating that RR is focused on improving across all departments. “We will play a better brand of cricket; our preparations are complete. We are focusing on every aspect — batting, bowling, and fielding. We are practising diligently, and we aim to perform well every single day. We have a strong team, and we are confident we will play well,” he added.