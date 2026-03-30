Will weather spoil Sanju Samson’s Chennai Super Kings debut?

Sanju Samson will be one of the main talking points as he prepares to debut for CSK after moving from RR, where he spent more than a decade. Having played 11 seasons with RR, he remains their all-time leading run-scorer with over 4,000 runs. Overall, Samson has amassed 4,704 runs in 177 IPL matches at an average of 30.94 and a strike rate of 139.04, including three centuries and 26 fifties. He enters the season in excellent form after a Player-of-the-Tournament performance in the T20 World Cup 2026. His first appearance against RR adds an emotional layer, making him one of the biggest attractions in this contest.

“I can see in the dressing room people are calm, people are chilled out. They don’t roam around as 5-time IPL champions. I think they don’t roam around as the greatest cricketers the world has ever seen. But that’s what I really like to be a part of, and I am very happy that I am part of that kind of culture. And still early days, still looking forward to a lot of exciting things,” he said.

Earlier in a video posted by the franchise, Samson said, “Feels really good, feels really excited to be a part of a champion franchise. Lots to learn, lots to observe, and really excited, really very calm. I think this is something which I relate to very much. I think I am a very chilled-out person, very calm, but when it comes to business, I think we give our everything.

However, the biggest concern remains whether the weather will interfere. Forecasts suggest partly cloudy conditions in Guwahati during the match, with a slight chance of rain interruptions. Temperatures are expected to stay in the early 20s, providing generally good playing conditions. Experts believe a full game is still likely, though there could be brief interruptions. Overall, conditions appear favourable for an exciting, high-scoring encounter.

“CSK is definitely in a building phase, and that’s what our recruitment has also been. So the number, definitely, the age is definitely much less. But in the amount of sixes these guys are hitting, they don’t actually look like youngsters anymore. So I think that’s what the character of the mindset is; it’s required in this format and in this hype. Just be free and go out there and express yourself with a lot of fearlessness. I think that’s what youngsters bring in, and we all are very excited to play with them.”

“I think last time when we played RR vs CSK in Guwahati, it didn’t feel like an RR home game. It was yellow all over the stadium. So that’s what we can expect again this time. And also, I think the passion of the crowds — I think they bring up a lot of energy. I think very passionate crowds in Guwahati are what I expect. And I think hopefully the wicket also plays well and we get a good game of cricket,” he mentioned.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.