Failed your RTA driving test in Dubai? How to rebook and what it costs

earners must complete four mandatory training sessions before another attempt
Dubai: Failed your Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) driving test? You can book another attempt, but before getting back behind the wheel, you must complete additional driving lessons and pay the required retest fees.
In Dubai, learners who fail their RTA road test must complete mandatory practical training sessions at their driving institute before booking another attempt.
Here's how to rebook your driving test, how much it costs and the important deadlines to keep in mind.
You can book another road test through the official RTA website – rta.ae – or through your driving institute.
Visit the RTA website and search for ‘Apply for Booking and Changing a Driving Test Appointment’. Click ‘Start Service’.
Log in using your Emirates ID, passport details or UAE Pass. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number.
Enter your learning permit application number and date of birth.
Select a new test date or change an existing appointment.
Pay the required fees.
Receive your payment receipt and appointment confirmation via SMS and email.
The standard RTA road test fee is Dh220, broken down as follows:
Road test: Dh200
Knowledge and Innovation fee: Dh20
Total: Dh220
You must also pay for the four compulsory retraining sessions. These charges vary depending on your driving institute.
The RTA also lists a VIP driving test service costing Dh2,620. A separate Dh420 instant test service applies to eligible applicants with non-exchangeable licences and those using the Golden Chance route.
After completing the required training, you may have to wait up to 14 working days for a test appointment.
You must arrive at least 30 minutes before your scheduled test for confirmation.
You can postpone your appointment online or through your driving institute up to 24 hours before the test.
You can also move your test to an earlier available date by paying Dh320.
If you miss your scheduled test, you must book another appointment and pay the test fee again.
Six-month deadline: Your training file will be suspended if you do not take a Knowledge, Yard or Road Test within six months of your last appointment.
Public holidays: Driving institutes may charge additional fees for tests booked during official holidays.
After passing: If your driving licence is not issued within one year of passing the road test, you must take an evaluation test.
Mandatory lessons: You must complete all required training before booking another RTA test.