Lost or damaged Dubai driving licence? How to replace it, fees and steps

Visit the RTA website – rta.ae and go to ‘Apply for or Manage a Driving Licence’.

Select ‘Replace Lost/Damaged Driving Licence’.

Log in using your valid Emirates ID, passport or UAE Pass.

Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to the mobile number registered on your Traffic File.

Select the reason for requesting the replacement – lost or damaged.

Check the driving licence information displayed on the screen and confirm the details before issuance.

Select how you want to receive the physical card – through an RTA self-service machine or by delivery.

Pay any outstanding fines and the replacement licence fees.