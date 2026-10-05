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Lost or damaged Dubai driving licence? How to replace it, fees and steps

The digital licence is issued immediately, a physical card can be printed or delivered

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Lost or damaged Dubai driving licence? How to replace it, fees and steps
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Dubai: Lost your Dubai driving licence or have a card that is damaged and can no longer be used? You do not need to go through the process of applying for a new licence from scratch.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) allows residents and citizens with a valid driving licence to request a replacement online, through the RTA Dubai app or at a self-service machine. The replacement licence retains the remaining validity period of the original licence.

Here is how the process works.

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How much does it cost to replace a Dubai driving licence?

According to RTA, the replacement fees depend on your age:

  • Under 21: Dh100 + Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fee = Dh120

  • 21 or older: Dh300 + Dh20 Knowledge and Innovation fee = Dh320

You must also clear any outstanding licence fines as part of the process.

People of Determination: Sanad card holders can benefit from a 50 per cent discount on RTA services.

How to replace your Dubai driving licence on the RTA website

To apply online:

  1. Visit the RTA website – rta.ae and go to ‘Apply for or Manage a Driving Licence’.

  2. Select ‘Replace Lost/Damaged Driving Licence’.

  3. Log in using your valid Emirates ID, passport or UAE Pass.

  4. Enter the one-time password (OTP) sent to the mobile number registered on your Traffic File.

  5. Select the reason for requesting the replacement – lost or damaged.

  6. Check the driving licence information displayed on the screen and confirm the details before issuance.

  7. Select how you want to receive the physical card – through an RTA self-service machine or by delivery.

  8. Pay any outstanding fines and the replacement licence fees.

  9. Once payment is completed, you will receive your Digital Driving Licence instantly. It can also be accessed through My Docs on the RTA Dubai app and added to an Apple or Samsung Wallet.

RTA states that if you do not have a valid Emirates ID, you must first update your Traffic File using your valid Emirates ID before applying for a replacement licence.

If details such as your photograph, name or nationality have already been updated on your Traffic File, the amended information will appear on the reprinted driving licence. You do not need to separately apply to amend the licence details.

Where can I print my replacement driving licence?

If you do not want to wait for delivery, you can print the physical driving licence at an RTA self-service machine or smart kiosk. RTA currently lists smart kiosks at several Customer Happiness Centres, including:

  • Al Barsha

  • Al Kifaf

  • Al Manarah

  • Al Twar

  • Deira

  • Umm Ramool

RTA states that smart kiosks at Al Barsha, Al Kifaf, Al Twar and Deira operate 24/7, while Umm Ramool Customer Happiness Centre itself operates around the clock, including weekends and public holidays.

You can also use the RTA Dubai app or website to locate RTA smart kiosks and find the nearest available location.

At the self-service machine, enter:

  • Driving licence number

  • Driving licence issuing authority

  • Birth year

  • Reason for reprinting – lost or damaged

Check the licence details, pay the required fees or fines and print the physical driving licence.

How much does delivery cost?

Instead of using a self-service machine, you can request delivery:

  • Standard delivery: Dh20

  • Same-day delivery: Dh35

  • Delivery within two hours: Dh50

  • International delivery: Dh50

Related Topics:
RTA

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