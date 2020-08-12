Twenty five years after the start of its relationship with the James Bond film franchise, Omega has now introduced a new Seamaster 300 M Diver numbered edition to commemorate the upcoming Bond flick No Time to Die.
This numbered edition follows the titanium diver that the brand launched last year as part of the brand’s association with the British superspy.
Though Sean Connery’s Bond famously wore a Rolex Submariner in Dr. No, on the silver screen Bond has been spotted wearing the Omega Seamaster since Pierce Brosnan in 1995’s Golden Eye. The new Omega uses a 42 mm case made of a platinum. The case band has a platinum-gold plate which has an engraving of the numbered edition number. It is fitted with a black ceramic bezel with a platinum diving minutes scale in relief.
Bond aficionados might appreciate the black enamel dial which has the film’s iconic spiraling gun barrel motif in 18K white gold. The eagle-eyed will also find the hidden number 50 within the Super-LumiNova of the 10 o’clock hour marker – a reference to the 50th anniversary of On Her Majesty's Secret Service. The 007 logo is placed at 7 o’clock on the white enamel minute track. The hands, indexes and Bond family coat-of-arms at 12 o’clock are all rendered in 18K white gold.
The sapphire crystal caseback also has a laser-engraving of the Bond family coat-of-arms that’s been filled in with platinum. The watch is powered by Omega’s Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 8807. With a magnetic resistance of up to 15,000 gauss, Calibre 8807 has a power reserve of 55 hours. Paired with a black leather strap with a platinum-gold buckle, the watch is presented in a Globe-Trotter suitcase, bound by NATO-inspired straps. An additional rubber strap is also included in the box. The watch is priced at AED 196,000.