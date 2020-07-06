1 of 8
The Aston Martin DB5 is a car that has its fortunes and fame intertwined with that of British super spy James Bond. Made iconic with its memorable roles in Bond movies, the DB5 is being resurrected as a brand new car 55 years after its introduction.
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 8
The first car in a strictly limited to a run of 25 customer cars has been completed and has left the production line at Aston Martin Works.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 8
Built in association with Bond filmmaker EON Productions, the new car features a selection of gadgets familiar from the classic James Bond film, Goldfinger, and some of them actually work!
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 8
These features, created by Bond film special effects supervisor Chris Corbould, include a rear smoke screen delivery system, simulated oil slick delivery system, revolving number plates front and rear (triple plates), simulated twin front machine guns, bullet resistant rear shield, battering rams front and rear, simulated tyre slasher, and a removable passenger seat roof panel (optional equipment).
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 8
In the cabin, the cool Bond-movie-inspired gadgets include a simulated radar screen tracker map, telephone in driver’s door, gear knob actuator button, armrest and centre console-mounted switchgear, under-seat hidden weapons/storage tray, and remote control for gadget activation.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 8
All the Goldfinger edition cars are being built to one exterior colour specification – Silver Birch paint – just like the original. The cars also feature original DB5 styled aluminium exterior body panels that are mounted on an authentic DB5 mild steel chassis structure.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 8
Powering the DB5 is a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated inline six-cylinder engine that’s capable of putting out 290bhp. The engine is mated to a five-speed ZF manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels. The car also features a mechanical limited slip differential.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 8
Marek Reichman, Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin Lagonda, said: “The DB5 is, without question, the most famous car in the world by virtue of its 50-plus year association with James Bond. To see, the first customer car finished, and realise that this is the first new DB5 we have built in more than half a century, really is quite a moment. It is a genuine privilege, and significant responsibility, to have been involved in the shaping of this new DB5 and to be helping to lead the creation of new versions of this automotive icon. I’m absolutely certain that the 25 lucky owners who are beginning to take delivery of these cars will be thrilled with them.” First deliveries of the DB5 Goldfinger Continuation to customers have started and will continue through the second half of 2020.
Image Credit: Supplied