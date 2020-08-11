1 of 10
Maserati has expanded its Trofeo collection by adding the Ghibli and Quattroporte to the lineup that already had the Levante Trofeo.
Presented in the colours of the Italian flag: green for Quattroporte, white for Levante and red for Ghibli, the Trofeo collection now represents the most powerful cars in Maserati’s model range.
The Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo get the 3.8-litre V8 twin-turbo that’s good for 580 horsepower (590 horsepower in at 6,250 rpm and peak torque of 730Nm. The engine, which has already been seen in the Levante Trofeo, is built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello to Maserati’s specifications.
Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo are now the fastest Maserati saloons ever, with a top speed of 326kph. Levante Trofeo’s maximum speed is 302kph.
Like Levante Trofeo, the new Ghibli and Quattroporte Trofeo also feature Maserati’s Integrated Vehicle Control system with a Corsa button that sets the car for a sportier driving mode. Also included is Launch Control, a function that first appeared on Levante Trofeo.
Design changes include the front grille with twin vertical bars in Black Piano finish, and the introduction of carbon fibre on the front air duct trims and rear extractor, adding to the cars’ aggressive looks.
The Trofeo collection is distinguished by the red details on the bottom profiles of the side air vents and a lightning bolt on the Trident badge on the C-pillars.
Out back, the light clusters have been completely restyled, with a boomerang-like profile inspired by the 3200 GT and the Alfieri concept car.
The Ghibli Trofeo’s bonnet has also been restyled, featuring two aggressive air ducts for better cooling, similar to those on the Levante Trofeo.
The cabin gets a new on-board panel that displays a Trofeo-exclusive interface at switch-on, while the headrests bear the Trofeo badge with the name in three-dimensional relief. The upholstery is done in full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather.
