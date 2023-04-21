11 Eid Al Fitr recipes: Biryani, Ouzi, Machboos, Ma'amoul and more
11 Eid Al Fitr recipes: Biryani, Ouzi, Machboos, Ma'amoul and more

Dishes from the UAE, India, Pakistan and the Middle East to try during the Eid break

Eid food
Try out these Eid Al Fitr recipes. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Shutterstock

It’s Eid Al Fitr morning and you’ve gotten dressed in your new, freshly ironed outfit, and the only thing on your mind is what you’ll eat. Whether you’re waiting for the savoury, hearty Eid dishes like the biryanis and the pulaos or you’re someone looking forward to the sweet basbousa and kheer, we have recipes for you to try:

mutton-shammi-kebabs
Mughlai mutton shammi kebabs

Mughlai mutton shammi kebabs

Tender kebabs with minced mutton and spices, which make great appetisers. 

Pindi chole chat
Pindi chole chat

Pindi chole chat

If you are looking for another appetiser recipe, try this protein-packed Indian street food snack.

Hunter's raan or leg of lamb
Hunter's raan or leg of lamb Image Credit: GN Archives

Hunter's raan or leg of lamb

Try this succulent lamb blended in aromatic spices to impress your guest on Eid. 

Chicken Machboos
Chicken Machboos Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Emirati-style chicken Machboos

Fragrant rice and juicy chicken flavoured with traditional Emirati spices.

Lamb Ouzi
Lamb Ouzi Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Emirati-style lamb ouzi

Slow-cooked lamb with spiced split peas and lightly-spiced rice.

Murgh biryani
Murgh biryani Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Hyderabadi Murgh Kachhi Biryani

Fragrant spiced rice with perfectly marinated chicken for iftar.

Zarda Pulao
Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Zarda Pulao or sweet rice with orange and chicken

This rice dish infuses chicken with the zesty sweetness of orange.

apple-mamoul-with-kashta
Apple Ma'moul with Kashta by Orfali Bros in association with Brand Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Apple ma'moul with kashta or clotted cream

Orange blossom and rose add delicate layers of flavour to this dessert. 

Gazelle horns with almond filling
Gazelle horns with almond filling Image Credit: Stockfood

Gazelle horns or Moroccan crescent-shaped cookies with almond filling

These cookies are typically served during festivals and special occasions. 

Ras malai
Saffron-flavoured ras malai or kesar rasmalai Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ras Malai

This West Bengal dessert is a summer favourite. 

Umm Ali
Umm Ali Image Credit: Gulf News/Stefan Lindeque

Umm Ali

This Middle Eastern dessert is similar to bread and butter pudding

Share your favourite Eid Al Fitr recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com

