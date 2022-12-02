Method

Making the Hashwa:

1. Sauté the diced onions without using any oil, until it’s a golden brown colour. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to the onions so it doesn’t stick to the pan.

2. Add the oil, raisins, and all the spices and salt after the onions are brown and mix for a few minutes. (Here's a recipe for making Bezar - an Emirati spice mix).

3. Boil the split peas and add it to the onion mixture.

4. Lastly, add the ghee and saffron.

Cooking the lamb:

1. Add all the spices, lemon juice, ghee and saffron water on top of the lamb and rub it well.

2. Add water until it fills the quarter of your cooking tray. Cover the tray tightly with aluminum foil.

3. Put the tray in the over and cook it for 2 hours at 130 °C.

Cooking the rice:

1. Wash the rice and let it to soak for 30 minutes.

2. Bring the stock to a boil then add the drained rice and whole spices to the stock and bring the mixture to a boil again till the rice is completely cooked.

3. Add on the top the saffron water, rosewater, coriander and mint.

4. Cover the rice and cook for 20 minutes on a very low flame.

Chef Saud Al Matrooshi He is the Executive Chef at Emirates Flight Catering.

Share your recipes with us on food@gulfnews.com