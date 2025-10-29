Gold prices steady in Dubai after sharp selloff as investors await Fed rate cut

The rally has also drawn heavy institutional participation through gold-backed exchange-traded funds. However, outflows this week signalled a cooling in sentiment. Investors pulled $1 billion from State Street’s SPDR Gold Shares on Monday, the largest withdrawal since April, according to Bloomberg data. Total ETF holdings have since fallen at the fastest pace in six months, a sign that some short-term speculative positions are being unwound as the market awaits the Fed’s decision.