Gold prices are racing toward $4,000: What UAE buyers should do now

The bank believes gold could keep climbing through 2026, supported by strong central bank demand and steady buying from large investors who want to reduce their exposure to the U.S. dollar. Gold, in short, has become the world’s safety net again.

Global uncertainty is driving the rally. HSBC expects gold to trade above $4,000 per ounce soon, pushed up by several factors — rising geopolitical tensions, unstable government finances, and questions about how independent the U.S. Federal Reserve really is.

For buyers in the UAE, from investors to families shopping for jewellery, the surge in prices is changing how people think about gold. The question everyone’s asking: should you buy now or wait?

Dubai: Gold is getting closer than ever to the $4,000 mark — a level that once felt out of reach.

So far this year, gold prices are up nearly 50%, supported by large-scale buying from central banks and investors. Gold-backed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have seen strong inflows, showing that both professionals and regular investors are betting that gold’s run isn’t over yet.

Gold already hit a record high of $3,896.49 per ounce last week. The jump came as investors reacted to the U.S. government shutdown and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. Those rate cuts make gold more attractive since it doesn’t pay interest — and when rates fall, gold tends to rise.

It expects gold to reach $3,700 by the end of 2025 and hit $4,000 by mid-2026. The only scenario where prices rise faster, the bank says, is if private investors start moving big money out of dollar-based assets and into gold — a move that could send prices as high as $4,500.

For UAE buyers, gold’s march to $4,000 now seems almost certain — it’s just a matter of when. If you’re buying for the long run, the message is simple: stay patient, buy smart, and be ready to take advantage of any brief dips before the next record high.

Both HSBC and Goldman Sachs expect central banks to remain heavy buyers over the next year or two, especially as countries continue moving away from the dollar. Combined with possible U.S. rate cuts and ongoing global tensions, that sets up gold for another strong year.

Traders say short-term pullbacks could happen if prices hit $3,900–$4,000, as some investors take profits. But they also believe these dips could be short-lived.

For families buying gold for weddings or festive occasions, the higher prices mean spending more or choosing lighter pieces. For investors, timing is now crucial — buying in phases instead of all at once can help average out the cost and reduce the risk of overpaying.

Dubai jewellery prices closely follow international gold rates, and though the dirham’s link to the dollar helps limit volatility, gold has still become much more expensive.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.