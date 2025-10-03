For investors, the question is whether to keep riding the rally or lock in gains. Those already positioned have reason to stay put for now, given strong official demand and persistent geopolitical uncertainty. New buyers may prefer to be selective and watch key support levels, especially as the market waits for US jobs data and further Fed signals that could either reinforce or challenge the current narrative. After such a steep climb, the metal’s path will depend heavily on whether rate cut expectations hold and whether geopolitical risk stays elevated enough to keep gold’s safe-haven status intact.