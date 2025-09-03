GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Retail

Dubai gold price closes in on Dh400 - for shoppers, now is time to 'upgrade'

UAE residents holding jewellery before 2017 best placed in old-for-new gold schemes

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
2 MIN READ
New gold collections beckon UAE shoppers. Those holding jewellery bought before 2017 will gain most from exchange schemes.
New gold collections beckon UAE shoppers. Those holding jewellery bought before 2017 will gain most from exchange schemes.
Kalyan Jewellers

Dubai: The UAE’s gold trade is responding to the highest prices in history by asking shoppers to ‘upgrade’ – in other words, bring any of their old jewellery to upgrade to new collections. And such exchanges will benefit both shoppers and gold retailers alike.

Shoppers should check whether they have any piece of jewellery of 10 grams and over bought before August 31, 2017.

If they do, that would have been bought for less than Dh150 a gram for 22K. Because it was on August 31, 2017 that the Dubai gold rate first hit Dh150. Now, if they exchange that jewellery today, they would get a minimum Dh243 gain per gram on the gold.

The way gold prices are moving, it will be no surprise if it clears $3,700 an ounce by December itself
Dubai gold price closes in on Dh400 - for shoppers, now is time to 'upgrade'
Shamlal Ahmed Managing Director - International at Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Because today’s Dubai gold price is an eye-watering Dh393 – and looking good to go higher. And no one will be surprised if a 22K gram reaches Dh400 in the coming days. (The 24K version already costs Dh424.25.)

"The way gold prices are moving, it will be no surprise if it clears $3,700 an ounce by December itself," said Shamlal Ahmed, Managing Director - International at Malabar Gold & Diamonds.

In the global market, gold is at $3,531 an ounce, and has been testing near $3,550 levels in the morning. These are all prices never seen before.

Until now, gold's highest was $3,500, which was touched in April last after the US President announced the tariff hit.

“It will be difficult for most UAE resident shoppers to spend on new jewellery at current prices,” said a gold retailer. “But there’s nothing that will stop them if they want to upgrade to newer jewellery with what they already own. Especially jewellery that was bought prior to 2017 or even before May 18, 2020, when 22K gold crossed Dh200, again for the first time.

“If they spent around Dh2,000 then, they will easily get more than their money’s worth if they exchange now.”

Old-for-new jewellery has always been popular with UAE residents and even tourists. Since mid-2024, there have been at least two notable occasions when shoppers rushed to do such exchanges – first when Dubai gold price hit Dh300 for the first time in November 2024 and then when the price crossed Dh350 in early April this year.  

Manoj Nair
Manoj NairBusiness Editor
Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.
Show More
Related Topics:
Dubai gold

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

How soon before a gram of 22K gold in Dubai costs Dh400?

Dubai gold rate moves closer to Dh400

3m read
Having a closer look at the price? UAE gold shoppers face a new price reality.

Dubai gold price sets record on Day 1 of new season

3m read
This week, the Dubai gold price has risen by over Dh6 to a gram.

Dubai gold price just Dh1 away from record high

2m read
Dubai gold price is back at Dh380 - and that means just Dh4 away from setting a new high.

Will Dubai gold price set new record this time?

2m read