Now, it’s only because I take my annual holidays each July that I never managed to be in Thiruvananthapuram in Onams past (OK, those from 1994 onwards, to be precise). In fact, there is a saying among Kerala expats that Onam celebrations in the Gulf tend to play out over 4 months and not just the 4 days of Onam.

This time, I have to experience it where the Onam vibes all started for me. Because Onam is not just about an annual festival – it’s also the occasion Malayalees go back into their pasts. Back to their childhoods and school holidays. Of memories resurfacing of loved ones and good friends – especially those who are not there anymore.

This year, I decided to change the script – be there in Kerala to be part of something beautiful, something cherished. That with the passing of the years, I wanted to do more than refresh memories of Onam.

Not that any Malayalee will mind that. Because for us, the rest of the year can take care of itself. For now - and for ever - Onam is all that we care about.

Trust me, it won’t just be about meals that must be savoured. Kerala changes during Onam, puts on its best for the world to see. It’s a time for markets bustling with shoppers, a time when everyone decides to forget political affiliations and just live for the moment.

This year’s Onam, with the big day being September 5, is all that I care for. And what I crave for when the many ‘sadya’ meals land up in front of me. I literally intend to get my hands dirty savouring them. That’s what Onams do to you.

Manoj Nair, the Gulf News Business Editor, is an expert on property and gold in the UAE and wider region, and these days he is also keeping an eye on stocks as well. Manoj cares a lot for luxury brands and what make them tick, as well as keep close watch on whatever changes the retail industry goes through, whether on the grand scale or incremental. He’s been with Gulf News for 30 years, having started as a Business Reporter. When not into financial journalism, Manoj prefers to see as much of 1950s-1980s Bollywood movies. He reckons the combo is as exciting as it gets, though many will vehemently disagree.