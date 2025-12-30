Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari dies at 90

Santhakumari spent most of her life in the family home in Thiruvananthapuram.
Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's mother Santhakumari passed away at the age of 90 on Tuesday, December 30, at her home in Elamakkara, Ernakulam.
A native of Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta district, Santhakumari had moved to Thiruvananthapuram with her family due to her late husband Viswanathan Nair’s government service. Nair, a former bureaucrat, had served as law secretary with the Kerala government.
Santhakumari spent most of her life in the family home in Thiruvananthapuram. Following a reported stroke, Mohanlal brought her to Ernakulam to be closer to family care. The actor, who was in Kochi at the time, rushed to her residence immediately after learning of her passing.
Earlier this year, on Mother’s Day, Mohanlal shared a cherished old photo of himself with his mother, Santhakumari. Later today, her mortal remains are expected to be taken to Thiruvananthapuram. Mohanlal was the youngest of Santhakumari and Viswanathan Nair’s two children; the couple tragically lost their elder son, Pyarelal, in 2000.
