VIT University: India’s leading private university delivers world-class education

A global leader in interdisciplinary education and research excellence
VIT University is a world-class institution offering students a broad, interdisciplinary education with an international perspective.
The journey of VIT began in 1984 at Vellore, Tamil Nadu, India, as Vellore Engineering College, founded with a mission to deliver world-class education. Over the decades, it has evolved into Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT University), a multidisciplinary institution celebrated for academic quality, cutting-edge research, and strong educational value.
Today, VIT enjoys ever increasing national and international recognition. It ranks 142nd globally in Engineering & Technology, 110th in Computer Science & Information Systems, and placed in the 51–100 band for Data Science & Artificial Intelligence in the QS World University Rankings by Subject.
VIT holds the second rank in India according to the Shanghai Ranking and placed in the 501–600 band globally.
At VIT, we understand that excellence in today’s higher education landscape demands sustained interaction with the global community. We strive to create an internationally immersive educational framework and an inclusive campus culture that reflects global thought across all aspects of university life.
Operating across four vibrant campuses Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amaravati. VIT offers state-of-the-art infrastructure, advanced laboratories, and a dynamic learning ecosystem. Students from more than 70 countries choose VIT because they know it’s one of the few Indian universities that emphasise meaningful cultural and intellectual exchange.
VIT promotes diversity through international admissions, student exchange, twinning programmes, global immersion initiatives, and inclusive cultural platforms.
VIT offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes in engineering, science, management, law, architecture, design, and the humanities, enabling students to pursue diverse interests within a strong academic framework.
Graduates are employed by leading organisations in a variety of industries, pursue advanced degrees at top graduate programmes, start their own businesses, and contribute to society in meaningful ways. VIT also advances its strategic priorities by cultivating lasting relationships with alumni, inspiring their support, fostering pride, and strengthening the university’s legacy.
