UAE's botim app now allows gold investments too

UAE super-app ties up with O Gold to add new feature on top of calls, remittances

Last updated:
Manoj Nair, Business Editor
1 MIN READ
botim app adds another feature to expand its basket of services.
botim app adds another feature to expand its basket of services.
Supplied

Now: Make a call using the Botim app. Remit money - and now even invest in gold.

The super-app thus becomes the first UAE fintech to offer gold investment solutions, coming at a time when trading in the safe haven asset is becoming hugely popular with local retail investors.

This is done through an alliance with O Gold, which offers fractional buying opportunities in gold and silver.

More than 8 million people use botim in the UAE.

"Users can now buy, sell, and manage digital gold directly within the botim app, starting from 0.1 grams," said a statement.

"The introduction of fractional ownership lowers traditional barriers to entry, empowering users to diversify their portfolios and take greater control of their financial futures."

Investors can also tap O Gold’s 'gold earning (leasing) programme', which allows them to earn returns on their digital gold holdings.

The option offers yields of 3% annually in gold grams and 'in line with global lease rate benchmarks, recently reported at approximately 3.25% per annum in London'.

“Even with market shifts, the demand (for gold) continues to grow," said Ahmed Mourad, Chief Operating Officer at Astra Tech | botim.

"With this partnership, we’re making fractional gold investment simple and secure, so anyone can get started. This is another step in expanding botim’s financial services and giving people more accessible ways to manage and grow their money with confidence.”

The UAE is a global gold trade with total exports valued at $53.41 billion in 2024–2025.

