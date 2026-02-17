Saudi Arabia launch in 2028 as Langham targets 100 hotels in 10 years
Dubai: For a luxury hotel group founded in 1865, the absence of a UAE address stands out. Langham Hospitality Group has been eyeing the Emirates for years.
Deals were discussed. Opportunities came close. There were whispers of launches. But a Langham in the UAE is yet to materialise.
Now, its CEO Bob van den Oord admits the group may have been “a bit too picky” about its first UAE hotel — and that is entirely deliberate.
“Of course, we had two opportunities here in Dubai, I think, as you know, but they didn’t materialise further because of us. We felt, I felt, they weren’t the right fit for Langham,” van den Oord told Gulf News.
“It’s going to be really important for our first Langham to come to Dubai, that it’s in the right location, that it’s with the right owner, and that we can truly showcase what the Langham brand is all about.”
In contrast, Saudi Arabia has already secured the brand’s Middle East debut. The Langham, Diriyah is set to open in 2029.
Langham Hospitality Group, originating from Europe’s first "Grand Hotel" in London (1865), is a luxury hotel brand known for over 150 years of heritage.
The group boasts a global presence across four continents, including top-tier properties in London, New York, Hong Kong and Sydney. The hotel group’s other brands include: The Langham (luxury), Cordis, Eaton, and Ying’nFlo.
Dubai remains firmly on the radar — but only under the right conditions.
“I could have signed deals here. I could have and there's been plenty, but in my own mind, it hasn't been the right location for us,” van den Oord said. “Ideally, we would like to be on the water here in here in Dubai.”
The group is open to both new builds and conversions.
“We would also be quite happy to rebrand some of the hotels that are currently here… But look, we just haven’t found the right one yet. Yeah, it's a bit like when you're young and you're looking to marry someone. We haven't found the right one yet,” the hospitality veteran said in jest.
The CEO insists that alignment between location and ownership matters more than speed. “Location is important for us, and obviously, we need to find a partner that can really fulfil what Langham stands for, and we haven’t found that just yet.”
He confirms discussions are ongoing across the UAE and the wider region, including Egypt, Qatar and Oman.
The group will open The Langham, Diriyah Gate in Riyadh — part of the vast Diriyah Gate development — now scheduled for 2028, ahead of its original 2029 timeline.
“Our hotel will be right next to the new opera house, so it's a great location. It sits right on what they call the Champs Élysées of Riyadh,” van den Oord said. “We're really pleased with that location, and I think that's going to be a trophy hotel for us. It's going to be a trophy hotel for Riyadh.”
He believes the Saudi opening will act as a regional calling card. “I think when we open that in 2028, I think that's going to really showcase what Langham is all about, not just to the Saudis, but also to the Gulf. And I think that'll help us get hotels in other parts of the region.”
Langham currently operates around 30–32 hotels across four brands and four continents. The ambition is: 100 hotels within 10 years.
“We're opening between seven and 10 hotels this year… in five years, if you want a number, we get it to 50–60, and then in 10 years, to 100.”
Upcoming openings include: The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok; two Cordis hotels in China; multiple Ying’nFlo properties this year. In 2027, the group plans to open The Langham, Venice and The Langham, Kuala Lumpur.
“We also have 15 additional developments in the pipeline, the details of which will be shared in due course,” the company said.
Strategically, the group feels well established in the US, China and Australia. “Now we're really focusing on Europe and the Middle East.”
Luxury hotels must be in cities “where we can command the rate,” he said. “It's expensive to build a luxury hotel, it’s expensive to run a luxury hotel.”
For van den Oord, the next phase of luxury is less about marble and chandeliers — and more about “the luxury of time and the luxury of space.”
“Time, we want to make sure that our guests can really spend their time on what matters to them… and that they don’t get bogged down with different administration,” he said.
Space is equally important. Larger rooms, bigger bathrooms, outdoor gardens and expansive public areas are now part of guest expectations.
If there is one issue that keeps the CEO awake at night, it is staffing.
“One of our challenges in the hospitality industry, of course, is finding staff, finding the right people,” he said. “We need to make hospitality sexy again.”
Globally, vacancy rates hover around 6 per cent. Rising payroll costs are compounding operational pressures.
“You are working when other people are having fun… it's a service industry that's not for everyone,” he admitted.
To tackle this, Langham has launched four academies focused on Chinese cuisine, bartending, spa therapy and pastry. The aim: professionalise career paths and restore pride in hospitality.
“I think that is the biggest threat… when we're opening hotels where we're going to find our people.”
Despite inflation, rising utility bills and geopolitical tensions, van den Oord remains confident about travel demand.
“Costs have gone up… payroll, utilities, food, costs, you name it,” he said. But strategically, the group has not altered its five- to ten-year expansion plans.
Business travel has rebounded. Conferences have returned. Leisure travel remains strong.
“I don’t think that’s going to slow down travel. I think we all want to meet in person. We want to see the world.” For now, that world still does not include a Langham in the UAE. But when it does arrive, van den Oord wants it to be unmistakable — on the water, in the right spot, with the right partner. And until that happens, the group is content to wait.