How much more are you paying for petrol, diesel this April?

The shift is just as striking on a yearly basis. Compared to April 2025, petrol prices are now 30%–35% higher, while diesel has jumped by nearly 80%, underlining how quickly global fuel markets have turned.

In practical terms, petrol prices have increased by around 80 fils per litre, while diesel has surged by nearly Dh2 per litre—marking one of the steepest monthly adjustments in recent years.

The key driver is a supply shock linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, which handles around 20% of global oil flows. The resulting pressure on supply chains has pushed up both crude and refined fuel prices worldwide.

For motorists now, one thing to remember is: Fuel prices will continue to track global markets—and can shift just as quickly if conditions change.

The latest increase follows a period of declining fuel prices through much of 2025 , when global oil markets were softer. Prices hit multi-month lows in early 2026 before reversing in March. April’s rise signals the start of that rebound phase rather than a continuous upward trend.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.