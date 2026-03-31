UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for April 2026

Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.39 per litre, compared to Dh2.59 in March, while Special 95 petrol is priced at Dh3.28 per litre, compared to Dh2.48 last month.

E-Plus petrol will sell for Dh3.20 per litre, from Dh2.40 in March. Diesel prices will now cost Dh4.69 per litre, compared to Dh2.72 previously.

Each month, the UAE Fuel Price Committee sets prices based on average international crude and refined fuel costs. Benchmarks such as Murban feed into the calculation, but only as part of broader global pricing trends rather than as a standalone driver.

Fuel prices in the UAE are directly linked to global markets. Since deregulation in 2015, pump rates have been adjusted monthly rather than fixed by the government.

Christian Borbon Senior Web Editor

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