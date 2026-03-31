GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Energy
UPDATE

UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for April 2026

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor and Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for April 2026

Dubai: The UAE Fuel Price Committee on Tuesday announced the retail prices for petrol and diesel for April 2026.

Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.39 per litre, compared to Dh2.59 in March, while Special 95 petrol is priced at Dh3.28 per litre, compared to Dh2.48 last month.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

E-Plus petrol will sell for Dh3.20 per litre, from Dh2.40 in March. Diesel prices will now cost Dh4.69 per litre, compared to Dh2.72 previously.

The new prices will take effect from April 1, 2026.

How fuel prices are set in UAE

Fuel prices in the UAE are directly linked to global markets. Since deregulation in 2015, pump rates have been adjusted monthly rather than fixed by the government.

Each month, the UAE Fuel Price Committee sets prices based on average international crude and refined fuel costs. Benchmarks such as Murban feed into the calculation, but only as part of broader global pricing trends rather than as a standalone driver.

For motorists, this means local prices move in line with global oil cycles, often with a short lag depending on monthly averages.

Christian Borbon
Christian BorbonSenior Web Editor
Christian is a detail-oriented digital professional who works behind the scenes to ensure every piece of content is delivered seamlessly across platforms. With a sharp eye for detail and a strong sense of diligence, he helps keep the digital side of the newsroom running smoothly. Known for being dependable and easy to work with, he’s always ready to jump in, solve problems, and support the team.
Show More
Related Topics:
DubaiFuel prices

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE fuel prices out today: How much you'll pay in April

UAE fuel prices out today: How much you'll pay in April

2m read
More than 95 countries have reported oil price increases since the start of the on-going Middle East war. Photo shows a scene at petrol pump in the Philippines taken on March 30, 2026.

Oil shockwave: $5/gallon diesel now the 'new normal'?

4m read
UAE announces March 2026 petrol and diesel prices

UAE announces March 2026 petrol and diesel prices

1m read
Since the UAE deregulated fuel prices in 2015, monthly adjustments have followed global oil market trends.

UAE rates out today: Fuel to get costlier next month?

2m read