UAE announces petrol and diesel prices for April 2026

Here's how much it will cost to tank up your vehicle next month
Dubai: The UAE Fuel Price Committee on Tuesday announced the retail prices for petrol and diesel for April 2026.
Under the new rates, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh3.39 per litre, compared to Dh2.59 in March, while Special 95 petrol is priced at Dh3.28 per litre, compared to Dh2.48 last month.
E-Plus petrol will sell for Dh3.20 per litre, from Dh2.40 in March. Diesel prices will now cost Dh4.69 per litre, compared to Dh2.72 previously.
The new prices will take effect from April 1, 2026.
Fuel prices in the UAE are directly linked to global markets. Since deregulation in 2015, pump rates have been adjusted monthly rather than fixed by the government.
Each month, the UAE Fuel Price Committee sets prices based on average international crude and refined fuel costs. Benchmarks such as Murban feed into the calculation, but only as part of broader global pricing trends rather than as a standalone driver.
For motorists, this means local prices move in line with global oil cycles, often with a short lag depending on monthly averages.