$1m award: Norway’s University of Stavanger leads workforce wellbeing

Real-time remote medical imaging aids offshore workers in isolated sites
Norway-based University of Stavanger has been awarded the $1 Million Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Award for pioneering innovative solutions that advance mental and physical health across the global energy workforce.
The award, powered by Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), Burjeel Holdings, and supported by Prometheus Medical International, was presented during a ceremony at ADIPEC 2025, held under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The prize was presented by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, in the presence of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, and Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM.
The ceremony was attended by leaders from across the energy sector, including Dr Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding, John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Steven Wines, CEO of Prometheus Medical International, and senior executives from global energy companies.
The University of Stavanger’s award-winning initiative, developed in partnership with Equinor, one of the world’s largest offshore operators, enables on-site medics in remote environments to perform real-time diagnostic imaging under remote expert supervision—a breakthrough for healthcare in isolated operational settings.
During the ceremony, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and UAE-based NMDC Group also received recognition in the Highly Commended Categories for their contributions to workforce health and wellbeing.
HPCL was recognised for launching India’s first scientific, workplace-wide mental health initiative in the energy sector, surveying over 4,400 employees and implementing precision-targeted interventions with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences.
NMDC Group was commended for a comprehensive wellbeing framework reaching 10,000 personnel, integrating clinical screening, evidence-based mental health support, and year-round health campaigns across operational sites.
Studies show that nearly 40% of offshore and onshore rotational workers in the energy sector experience suicidal thoughts while on duty—far higher than the global average of 4–9%—with almost one-third meeting criteria for clinical depression during rotations.
Mental health challenges globally result in the loss of 12 billion working days annually, costing around $1 trillion in reduced productivity. The energy sector, with its demanding conditions, faces particular challenges in supporting workforce wellbeing while maintaining safety and operational efficiency.
The Human Energy Award recognises initiatives that tackle these challenges with evidence-based, scalable solutions spanning offshore operations, industrial sites, and public sector undertakings worldwide.
The award attracted over 100 global entries, evaluated against five criteria:
Impact on Employee Health & Wellbeing
Innovation & Uniqueness
Holistic Approach
Employee Engagement & Participation
Sustainability with Long-Term Vision
The initiative also aligns with the UAE’s “We The UAE 2031 Vision” and National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, reinforcing the nation’s role as a global platform for human-centric innovation.
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder of Burjeel Holdings, said:
"Employee wellbeing is not merely institutional commitment — it is an integrated development strategy. The initiatives recognised today demonstrate that investing in people directly enhances productivity, sustainability, and innovation."
Omran Al Khoori, Chairman of RPM, added:
"The scale and diversity of impact represented by the Human Energy Award winners is remarkable. These initiatives prove that human health and organizational excellence are inseparable, representing the future of the energy sector."
The Human Energy Award is the first global initiative of its kind, dedicated to recognising energy sector organisations that place employee health and wellbeing at the core of their strategies.
An independent international jury of global experts in energy, health, and wellbeing conducted the evaluation, noting that the inaugural edition sets a new global standard, highlighting human capital as a strategic asset and reinforcing the energy sector’s commitment to sustainable, resilient practices.
