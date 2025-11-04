$1 million Human Energy Awards to spotlight health, wellbeing at ADIPEC 2025

The award is launched by Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) and Burjeel Holdings
Dubai: A new $1 million global award focused on health and wellbeing in the energy sector will take center stage at ADIPEC 2025, which runs from November 3 to 6 in Abu Dhabi.
The Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Awards aim to recognize measurable innovations that enhance the physical and mental health of energy workers worldwide.
The initiative reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote innovation, wellbeing, and ESG leadership — in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision, both of which seek to position the country as a global leader in quality of life.
The award, launched by Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) and Burjeel Holdings, with support from the UK-based Prometheus Medical International, is the first of its kind in the energy industry. One organization will be honored during ADIPEC following evaluation by an international jury.
The awards highlight RPM’s role as the preferred medical partner for the global energy sector and its focus on advancing workplace healthcare and innovation.
RPM subsidiary Prometheus Medical International will also unveil an elite global medical and security assurance program for VIP travelers during the event. The company will present its Mental Health and Employee Wellbeing Program, designed to promote psychological safety, boost productivity, and reduce workforce turnover.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Our participation at ADIPEC 2025 is a strategic step in our journey to transform health and wellbeing standards across the global Energy sector.
"The $1 million Human Energy Award is designed to recognise and inspire organizations who think differently about health and wellbeing. As the industry evolves, we are committed to delivering world-class medical services, AI-driven innovations, and mental health programs that empower organizations to protect their most valuable asset – their people.”
He added: “The $1 million Human Energy Awards is designed to recognize and inspire organizations that approach health and wellbeing in innovative ways.”
Dr. Raghavan said the initiative reflects the UAE’s leadership in wellbeing and innovation, reinforcing RPM’s position as a trusted healthcare partner that understands the challenges faced by energy workers, both onsite and in remote areas.
On the company’s role in pre-hospital care, he said: “As a leading pre-hospital care company, RPM reinforces its commitment to provide emergency medical support within the golden hour and ensure proper recovery post stabilization.
"Adopting technological advancements is part of advancing our services. RPM is investing in cutting-edge technologies, Artificial Intelligence-aided occupational health solutions to boost patient outcomes, empowering patients, optimizing efficiency, and expanding its reach to provide holistic pre-hospital care and employee wellness.”
He added that integrated health platforms are emerging that combine biometric monitoring with stress indicators to create personalized health profiles — giving companies early-warning systems before issues escalate.
On the UAE’s healthcare outlook, Dr. Raghavan said: “The UAE’s healthcare sector is evolving rapidly, driven by innovation, digital transformation, and a strong focus on preventative care.
"We expect to see more integration between traditional healthcare and technology-enabled solutions such as AI, remote diagnostics, and predictive health analytics. RPM is fully aligned with this vision — investing in digital health platforms, workforce training, and international collaborations to ensure we remain at the forefront of the region’s healthcare transformation.”
During ADIPEC, RPM will also showcase AI-powered occupational health technologies tailored to the energy industry. These solutions aim to improve early detection, prevention, and management of health risks in demanding work environments.
