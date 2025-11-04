GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets

$1 million Human Energy Awards to spotlight health, wellbeing at ADIPEC 2025

The award is launched by Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) and Burjeel Holdings

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Attendees near an ADNOC advertisement at the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The annual strategic energy conference runs from Nov 3-6.
Attendees near an ADNOC advertisement at the ADIPEC conference in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. The annual strategic energy conference runs from Nov 3-6.
Bloomberg

Dubai: A new $1 million global award focused on health and wellbeing in the energy sector will take center stage at ADIPEC 2025, which runs from November 3 to 6 in Abu Dhabi.

The Human Energy Health and Wellbeing Awards aim to recognize measurable innovations that enhance the physical and mental health of energy workers worldwide.

The initiative reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote innovation, wellbeing, and ESG leadership — in line with the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031 and the ‘We the UAE 2031’ Vision, both of which seek to position the country as a global leader in quality of life.

First for energy sector

The award, launched by Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM) and Burjeel Holdings, with support from the UK-based Prometheus Medical International, is the first of its kind in the energy industry. One organization will be honored during ADIPEC following evaluation by an international jury.

The awards highlight RPM’s role as the preferred medical partner for the global energy sector and its focus on advancing workplace healthcare and innovation.

RPM subsidiary Prometheus Medical International will also unveil an elite global medical and security assurance program for VIP travelers during the event. The company will present its Mental Health and Employee Wellbeing Program, designed to promote psychological safety, boost productivity, and reduce workforce turnover.

'Transforming health, wellbeing'

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr. Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus Holding PJSC, said: “Our participation at ADIPEC 2025 is a strategic step in our journey to transform health and wellbeing standards across the global Energy sector.

"The $1 million Human Energy Award is designed to recognise and inspire organizations who think differently about health and wellbeing. As the industry evolves, we are committed to delivering world-class medical services, AI-driven innovations, and mental health programs that empower organizations to protect their most valuable asset – their people.”

He added: “The $1 million Human Energy Awards is designed to recognize and inspire organizations that approach health and wellbeing in innovative ways.”

Boost for UAE’s health

Dr. Raghavan said the initiative reflects the UAE’s leadership in wellbeing and innovation, reinforcing RPM’s position as a trusted healthcare partner that understands the challenges faced by energy workers, both onsite and in remote areas.

On the company’s role in pre-hospital care, he said: “As a leading pre-hospital care company, RPM reinforces its commitment to provide emergency medical support within the golden hour and ensure proper recovery post stabilization.

"Adopting technological advancements is part of advancing our services. RPM is investing in cutting-edge technologies, Artificial Intelligence-aided occupational health solutions to boost patient outcomes, empowering patients, optimizing efficiency, and expanding its reach to provide holistic pre-hospital care and employee wellness.”

He added that integrated health platforms are emerging that combine biometric monitoring with stress indicators to create personalized health profiles — giving companies early-warning systems before issues escalate.

Innovation driving healthcare

On the UAE’s healthcare outlook, Dr. Raghavan said: “The UAE’s healthcare sector is evolving rapidly, driven by innovation, digital transformation, and a strong focus on preventative care.

"We expect to see more integration between traditional healthcare and technology-enabled solutions such as AI, remote diagnostics, and predictive health analytics. RPM is fully aligned with this vision — investing in digital health platforms, workforce training, and international collaborations to ensure we remain at the forefront of the region’s healthcare transformation.”

During ADIPEC, RPM will also showcase AI-powered occupational health technologies tailored to the energy industry. These solutions aim to improve early detection, prevention, and management of health risks in demanding work environments.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
Show More
Related Topics:
Abu Dhabi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

ADIPEC 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with global leaders

ADIPEC 2025 kicks off in Abu Dhabi with global leaders

1m read
ADIPEC 2025: Driving energy’s future with leadership

ADIPEC 2025: Driving energy’s future with leadership

2m read
Left: Jesus Hernandez, SVP EMEA, AVEVA; Right: Jesus Hernandez, SVP EMEA, AVEVA.

CONNECT platform by AVEVA empower UAE's Net Zero 2050

2m read
Before even starting their new jobs in Abu Dhabi, Abhijith Jees (Left) and Ajeesh Nelson (Right) proved what it truly means to be a nurse.

Kerala nurses save passenger’s life on Abu Dhabi flight

3m read