Nahyan bin Mubarak honors the winners of “Health Awards 2025” in Dubai

He affirmed: “Under the directives of His Highness the President, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan—may God preserve him—and with strong support from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates has built a healthcare system that responds to the needs of individuals and of the wider community alike. As a result, people are confident that they receive the highest standards of care and that they are empowered to make sound decisions about their health. In this spirit, we celebrate our winners today for their distinguished contributions to the well-being of society; each has shown initiative in pursuing excellence and has a notable record of achievement.”